Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.