Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Charles S. Miller Sells 35,141 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 86,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

