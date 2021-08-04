Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

