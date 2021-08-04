Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1238239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

