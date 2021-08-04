Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.