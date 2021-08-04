Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,353.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

