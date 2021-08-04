Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 2,526 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,065. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

