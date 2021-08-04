Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.31. 44,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $302.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.