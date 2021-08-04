Financial Survey: Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tata Motors and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 4 0 0 2.00 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forum Merger III has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.78%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -3.36% 15.16% 2.45% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and Forum Merger III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.38 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -342.67 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Forum Merger III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Summary

Forum Merger III beats Tata Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

