First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,193. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

