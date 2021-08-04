First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,341. The company has a market capitalization of $252.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

