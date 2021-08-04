First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
First Bank has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
