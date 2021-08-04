First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

