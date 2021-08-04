First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $13.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $803.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

