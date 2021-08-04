First Command Bank Acquires 702 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4,324.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.