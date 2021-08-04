First Command Bank Acquires 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.60.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $259.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

