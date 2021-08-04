First Command Bank Buys 6,451 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

First Command Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 346.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

