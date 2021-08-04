First Command Bank Invests $108,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

