First Command Bank Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.