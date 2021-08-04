First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.54 Million

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $77.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

