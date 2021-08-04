First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,589. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,694 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.