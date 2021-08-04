First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,589. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,694 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

