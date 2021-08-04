First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on August 19th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,003. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

