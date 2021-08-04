First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

