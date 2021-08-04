First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

FMBI stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

