First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.36. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

