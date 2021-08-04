First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

