First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14.

