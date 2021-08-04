First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,118,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

