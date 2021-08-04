First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

