First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.