First United Bank Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

