First United Bank Trust Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

