First United Bank Trust Has $509,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.