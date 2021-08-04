First United Bank Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

