First United Bank Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.