First United Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 1,556 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,376,000 after purchasing an additional 870,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.