First United Bank Trust Sells 183 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $290.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $290.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

