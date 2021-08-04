First United Bank Trust Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

