Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.