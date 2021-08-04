FLETA (FLETA) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. FLETA has a market cap of $13.91 million and $1.16 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

