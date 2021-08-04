Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.78.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.