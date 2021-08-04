Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.