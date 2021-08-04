Founders Capital Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $138.68. 105,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.