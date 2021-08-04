Founders Capital Management Purchases Shares of 17,935 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $84.03.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

