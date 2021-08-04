Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FEDU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

