Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $36.30. Franchise Group shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 1,416 shares.

The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

