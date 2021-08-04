Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNV opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

