Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. 172,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

