Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $6,337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.