Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. 537,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,908. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.84 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

