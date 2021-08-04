Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.