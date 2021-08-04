FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 1,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 26,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.